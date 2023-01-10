Texas child predator who ‘used trust to torture little girl’ gets life in prison

Mark Miller, 35, was arrested on January 12, 2020, after the child’s mother called 911 to...
Mark Miller, 35, was arrested on January 12, 2020, after the child’s mother called 911 to report that she caught him sexually abusing her nine-year-old daughter.(KWTX Graphic)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A child predator caught in the act, then held at gunpoint by his victim’s father was sentenced to life in prison.

Mark Miller, 35, was arrested on January 12, 2020, after the child’s mother called 911 to report that she caught him sexually abusing her nine-year-old daughter. That’s when her husband intervened as Rockwall County deputies rushed to their home.

Miller, who was considered a family friend, had repeatedly sexually abused the child since she was 7 years old, according to the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office.

“Mark Miller used his undeserved trust to torture this little girl,” said Rockwall County Assistant District Attorney Justin Almand.

Rockwall Police Department Detective Philip Young completed a forensic analysis on Miller’s computers and cell phone and discovered child pornography, including videos that Miller had filmed of himself graphically abusing the child.

Law enforcement additionally discovered that Miller’s computer screen saver was a nude photo of the child and that Miller had created videos of her to play on his virtual reality headset.

In September 2022, Miller received a 60-year federal prison sentence for producing child pornography. He will serve that sentence concurrently with his state life sentence at TDCJ.

“This is a disturbing case on so many levels,” said Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper. “It unfortunately underscores that no community is immune from sexual predators. We should all remain vigilant to keep children safe from such evil.”

On January 5, 2023, 439th Judicial District Judge David Rakow sentenced Miller to prison after he pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He received the maximum punishment for those crimes.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Texas woman arrested in connection to murder of famed Bull rider
Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s to break ground in Hillsboro
The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who were wounded or killed during combat.
Central Texas Vietnam veteran to be honored with Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Valor
Darrell Wayne Hood pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in a DWI wreck that killed his...
Waco man pleads guilty in DWI wreck that killed wife