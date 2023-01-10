Texas woman arrested in connection to murder of famed Bull rider

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KWTX) - A Texas woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of her apparent partner in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sept. 12, 2022.

Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, was arrested Jan. 3 by members of the Southern District of Texas U.S. Marshals Service and charged with one-count domestic-violence murder and nine-counts discharge of a firearm.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police responded to a shooting Sept. 22 near 900 South and 200 West where they found 27-year-old Demetrius Allen with a gunshot wound.

Gold Cross and Salt Lake City Fire personnel took Allen to the hospital where he later died.

“Bagley, who lived at the apartment where the shooting took place, called 9-1-1. While on the phone with Bagley, the 9-1-1 operator heard loud noises and asked about the noises. Bagley, according to court documents, said “I’m shooting” and told the 9-1-1 operator she was out of bullets,” said Salt Lake City Police.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad responded and began an investigation.

During that investigation, they learned Allen, a professional bull rider, was staying at Bagley’s apartment and went back to pick up equipment worth approximately $10,000. The two had previously been in an on-again-off-again domestic relationship.

The investigation revealed Bagley shot her handgun multiple times.

Detectives believe Bagley was upset with Allen because of his interest in Bagley’s friend.

In court documents seeking a no-bail hold, SLCPD detectives wrote, “the impulsiveness of the defendant’s actions and her wiliness to fire a handgun at unarmed persons whom she knew and was friends with at the time, demonstrates that she is a danger to the community.”

After being initially arrested, Bagley was released pursuant to the ongoing investigation.

Detectives needed to conduct additional investigative follow-up on the case. During that time, Bagley left Salt Lake City.

SLCPD detectives screened the case with the district attorney’s and successfully obtained a court-authorized arrest warrant.

KTRK reports Allen, who was listed as a Fresno, Texas, native on the Professional Bull Riders website, was on the list of Top 33 bull riders in the world.

PBR recently released a statement about Allen.

“Everyone in the bull riding community was shocked and saddened with the passing of Demetrius Allen, who fans knew as Ouncie Mitchell. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the PBR Velocity Tour. He also competed in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, whose president Valeria Howard-Cunningham has shared our grief. Ouncie got his name because he was born small. He grew up to compete with a huge heart. In Ouncie’s honor, PBR held a benefit event and auction supporting his daughter that was successful. We thank all of our fans who have participated and supported the Mitchell family.”

Allen was set to compete in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

