Waco man pleads guilty in DWI wreck that killed wife

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 65-year-old Waco man whose wife was killed in April 2020 in a drunken driving incident pleaded guilty Tuesday to intoxication manslaughter.

Prosecutors recommended that Darrell Wayne Hood be placed on probation for four years in the incident in which his wife, Wanda Kaye Hood, was killed in a traffic crash in the 1400 block of Dallas Street in Waco.

Judge Susan Kelly, of Waco’s 54th State District Court, accepted Hood’s guilty plea and ordered a background report on Hood by probation officers. The judge set sentencing for March 22.

According to arrest records, a witness told police the couple appeared to be arguing in the car. The witness reported she saw the woman reach over and “grab the steering wheel and that they lost control and hit the curb.”

Hood lost control of the 2005 Ford Focus and the car rolled, ejecting Hood and his wife, the arrest complaint states.

Wanda Hood died at the scene, according to reports.

Darrell Hood admitted to police that he drank a 12-ounce beer and a liquor shot but declined a police request for a sample of his blood, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, which showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.162 percent, more than twice the legal limit to be considered intoxicated.

