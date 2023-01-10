Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car

Stephanie Schelski, 34
Stephanie Schelski, 34(Brazos County Jail)
By Justin Dorsey and Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a families home and car, Bryan police said.

Stephanie Sechelski, 34, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and the burglary of a vehicle.

In the video obtained by KBTX, she is seen chasing the home owner and her son into their house, and beating on the door.

Authorities say Sechelski tried to break into the home and after being unsuccessful she stole keys left in the front door and began rummaging inside the family’s vehicle. She ultimately took a phone and the house keys and ran away.

Bryan police later found her behind a home not far from the crime scene.

When talking with law enforcement, she admitted to taking an unknown amount of the drugs Suboxone and ‘benzos’ or Benzodiazepines.

Sechelski is being held on an $11,000 bond.

