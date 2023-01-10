Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith.

The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly.

Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information against the elderly. Her last known address was in Navasota.

Madison County Crime Stoppers will offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction. Callers can remain anonymous.

If you have any information on Smith’s location call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 936-348-3100.

