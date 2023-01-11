Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

Officials said the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue in Rockdale.

Lottery officials said the winner decided to remain anonymous.

This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

