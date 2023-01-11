China Spring woman wounded by McLennan County deputies remains hospitalized

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring woman shot Tuesday morning by McLennan County sheriff’s deputies after she ignored their commands to drop a shotgun remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the incident in which two deputies shot Aurora Victoria Whitman, 59, twice in the stomach was captured on patrol vehicle dash cameras and clearly shows the officers ordering her multiple times to drop the loaded weapon.

“The deputies acted appropriately to ensure their safety and the safety of our citizens,” McNamara said. “I’m very confident these officers will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, McNamara said. Shootings involving law enforcement officers routinely are presented for review by a grand jury.

Whitman, who remains hospitalized under guard, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

The deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about 10:45 a.m. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Whitman was in 54th State District Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to assaulting a jailer by kicking him in the groin. She was not sentenced on Monday and was allowed to remain free on bond.

An arrest affidavit says that deputies responded to a disturbance at Whitman’s mobile home in the 300 block of Freedman Street about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. The person reporting the disturbance said Whitman was “tearing up the house, being very violent.” The person left the house and met deputies at another location.

The affidavit says the “reporting party” warned deputies that Whitman had a shotgun, swords and knives in the house, and said “she Is not going to jail and will hurt officers.”

As the deputies arrived and parked their patrol cars, Whitman walked toward them holding a shotgun, according to the affidavit.

“The deputies gave verbal commands to ‘drop the weapon.’ As Aurora continued to approach deputies on foot, ignoring commands given to drop the weapon, continued to display the gun in a threatening manner. The deputies fired their duty weapon, striking Aurora,” the arrest document states.

McNamara declined to identify the deputies involved in the shooting. He said he has given them some time off because of the traumatic nature of the incident.

Whitman was sentenced to five years in prison in 2008 for burglary of a habitation. She also has misdemeanor convictions for assault and criminal mischief, according to court records.

She faces up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge to which she pleaded guilty Monday.

