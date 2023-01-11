China Spring woman wounded by McLennan County deputies remains hospitalized

‘Deputies acted appropriately to ensure their safety,’ sheriff says
Aurora Victoria Whitman, 59, was shot twice in the stomach after she allegedly ignored orders...
Aurora Victoria Whitman, 59, was shot twice in the stomach after she allegedly ignored orders to drop a shotgun.(Booking photo obtained by Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX. Do not use without permission.)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring woman shot Tuesday morning by McLennan County sheriff’s deputies after she ignored their commands to drop a shotgun remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the incident in which two deputies shot Aurora Victoria Whitman, 59, twice in the  stomach was captured on patrol vehicle dash cameras and clearly shows the officers ordering her multiple times to drop the loaded weapon.

“The deputies acted appropriately to ensure their safety and the safety of our citizens,” McNamara said. “I’m very confident these officers will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, McNamara said. Shootings involving law enforcement officers routinely are presented for review by a grand jury.

Whitman, who remains hospitalized under guard, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

The deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
The deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about 10:45 a.m.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Whitman was in 54th State District Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to assaulting a jailer by kicking him in the groin. She was not sentenced on Monday and was allowed to remain free on bond.

An arrest affidavit says that deputies responded to a disturbance at Whitman’s mobile home in the 300 block of Freedman Street about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. The person reporting the disturbance said Whitman was “tearing up the house, being very violent.” The person left the house and met deputies at another location.

The affidavit says the “reporting party” warned deputies that Whitman had a shotgun, swords and knives in the house, and said “she Is not going to jail and will hurt officers.”

As the deputies arrived and parked their patrol cars, Whitman walked toward them holding a shotgun, according to the affidavit.

“The deputies gave verbal commands to ‘drop the weapon.’ As Aurora continued to approach deputies on foot, ignoring commands given to drop the weapon, continued to display the gun in a threatening manner. The deputies fired their duty weapon, striking Aurora,” the arrest document states.

McNamara declined to identify the deputies involved in the shooting. He said he has given them some time off because of the traumatic nature of the incident.

Whitman was sentenced to five years in prison in 2008 for burglary of a habitation. She also has misdemeanor convictions for assault and criminal mischief, according to court records.

She faces up to 20 years in prison on the assault charge to which she pleaded guilty Monday.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

Creative Waco Gives an Update on the Levitt AMP Waco Music Series - 1.11.23
Creative Waco Gives an Update on the Levitt AMP Waco Music Series - 1.11.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.11.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 1.11.23
Lambright is being held at the McLennan County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment on the...
Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer
Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe pins SSG(R) John Footman at Wednesday's ceremony.
Vietnam veteran formally pinned with Purple Heart award 37 years after retirement
Former Waco daycare owner Marian Bergman Fraser (Source: Waco Police Department)
Waco judge vacates portion of gag order for upcoming retrial of ex-daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death