City of Killeen clears 109 warrants, forgives $58K in fines during Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program

Warrant roundup coming soon for those who still have outstanding warrants
File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Municipal Court announced 61 citizens appeared at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants with a total value of $58,419 during the warrant forgiveness period in December 2022.

During that time, citizens with outstanding warrants were able to go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested.

“I consider the program a big success,” Judge Kris Krishna said. “We are now preparing for the warrant roundup to apprehend those people who still have outstanding warrants.”

Residents were encouraged to take advantage of the Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program, because the next step is a warrant roundup, which will occur in the coming months, the city said.

“That is a designated time period when officers are dedicated to targeting and arresting violators who have active warrants,” the city said.

The city released an active warrant list in June 2022 and asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others who may be listed.

For more information about this program and the Killeen Municipal Court, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court.

