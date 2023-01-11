Degrees of Science: Stepping into the Past at Dinosaur Valley State Park

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Jeff Davis, the Park Superintendent of Dinosaur Valley State Park. The extreme drought of 2022 revealed new dinosaur prints that caused the park to go viral and was seen in newscasts all over the world.

Jeff talks with us about how these prints from over 100 million years ago are still able to be seen, the things we can learn about these dinosaurs from these prints that were found, and how the general public can see these prints at Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Thanks to Paul Baker and the Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park for the permission to use their video of the new dinosaur prints. www.fdvsp.com https://www.facebook.com/DinosaurValleyStatePark

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.