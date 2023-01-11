Degrees of Science: Stepping into the Past at Dinosaur Valley State Park

Dinosaur Valley State Park
Dinosaur Valley State Park(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor talks with Jeff Davis, the Park Superintendent of Dinosaur Valley State Park. The extreme drought of 2022 revealed new dinosaur prints that caused the park to go viral and was seen in newscasts all over the world.

Jeff talks with us about how these prints from over 100 million years ago are still able to be seen, the things we can learn about these dinosaurs from these prints that were found, and how the general public can see these prints at Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Thanks to Paul Baker and the Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park for the permission to use their video of the new dinosaur prints. www.fdvsp.com https://www.facebook.com/DinosaurValleyStatePark

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

FastCast
The first record of 2023 is in the books. The books may need to be rewritten again today
fastcast field crops drought dry summer blue skies sunny
Record heat Tuesday - close to record heat again tomorrow
fastcast pretty sunset
The first record of 2023 could go down in the books today!
fastcast water lake wake sunset sunrise partly cloudy overcast sun boat belton waco
Near record highs Tuesday