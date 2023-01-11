FAA outage disrupts flights in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The FAA outage this morning disrupted flights across the country, including flights in Central Texas.

The Waco Regional Airport’s two flights in the morning were delayed because of the outage.

The Waco Regional Airport had to ground the 6:15 a.m. flight due to the disruption. Passengers told KWTX they were able to leave the airport and were told to return around 8:30 a.m.

Some passengers did not mind the more than two-hour delay, but other passengers were frustrated. One passenger told KWTX that he canceled his flight to Los Angeles because he did not want to deal with more delays and cancellations.

Passengers boarded the delayed flight around 8:30 a.m. and departed shortly after. This was around the time passengers began arriving to check in for their 10:33 a.m. flight out of Waco.

Anxious passengers were set to depart on time until their flight was delayed by around 40 minutes.

“I’m trying to get to Portland, Oregon today because I have been gone for months,” Gale Chamberlain said. “I turned on the news, and the first thing they said the airlines have all shut down since last night. I’ll be calling the company and getting a car because I’ll be going home one way or another.”

Employees tell KWTX that is just a ripple effect from the morning outage.

As of now, the remaining three flights arriving and departing in Waco Regional Airport are on time.

Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) had to adjust to the nationwide outage as well.

The Assistant Director of Aviation said the two morning flights out of GRK were delayed, but they are expecting more delays throughout the day.

“The ground stop has been rescinded, however, there will still be delays as initial flights impacted have to be given new flight times,” Jarrod Provost, Assistant Director of Aviation at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport said.

Flights in Central Texas were a few of the thousands affected by the outage.

