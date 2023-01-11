FAA system outage grounds flights nationwide

AUSTIN (AP) — Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States, including Austin’s Bergstrom International Airport, after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the U.S., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

NOTAMs used to be available through a hotline but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

#AUSAlert: An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country. Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day.



— Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) January 11, 2023

