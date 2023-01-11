Hard work and prayer: Construction underway for home that will shelter children awaiting foster care placement

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After two years of a lot of hard work and prayer, ground was officially broken on the future sight of the Isaiah 117 House, a house which will provide a place for children to stay as they wait for foster care placement.

“Today is so special,” said Amy Gilham, a volunteer serving as the construction coordinator. “We have been dreaming and praying of this day for two years and it is here, and it has been such a testament to just who God is and that he cares for his children, and we are going to have a home for the kids in McLennan County to love and to serve.”

Dozens of volunteers, including children, held shovels and turned over the first dirt while counting down in unison.

“5, 4, 3, 2, 1! Let’s build this house!” the group cheered.

Isaiah 117 House will provide a place for children to stay as they wait for foster care placement. (Courtesy Photo)

It’s been a day organizers have dreamed of since Isaiah 117, a national nonprofit, announced two years ago they wanted to expand to include a home in Central Texas.

Local volunteers hit the ground running, working tirelessly to raise awareness and funds, doing everything from t-shirt sales and lemonade stands to an all-day fundraiser which brought in nearly half a million dollars. Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco accounted for $250,000 of that money.

Program Coordinator Janay Morgan said the nonprofit couldn’t have succeeded in its goal to build the home without the support of so many.

“We had over 100 community members that joined us today and just continually show up and show so much support for us,” she said.

“What an amazing day,” fellow coordinator Jennifer Villalpando added.

Ricky Hamblin, of Hamblin Construction, is leading the charge to build the home with several other local businesses pitching in to help.

Supporters cannot share the exact location of the home, but do say it’s in “the heart of Waco.”

Construction will begin soon with an expected date to open by the end of 2023.

Isaiah 117 House (Courtesy Photo)

