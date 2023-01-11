Illinois first responders charged with patient’s death

SPRINGFIELD (WAND and 25 News Now) - Two EMS workers have been arrested and charged with the murder of a patient, 25 News partner WAND-TV reports.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney said Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers.

Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were arrested for first degree murder.

State’s Attorney Dan Wright said EMS workers were called to the home in Dec. 2022 where Moore was. He explained Cadigan and Finley placed Moore face down on the gurney and tightened the straps.

“Knowing based on their training, experience and surrounding circumstances that such acts would cause and create a probability of great bodily harm or death,” said Wright.

Moore died on Dec. 18 at a local hospital.

“This was a black young man who lost his life to due to negligence and we want to make sure justice is being served,” said local NAACP President Teresa Haley.

An autopsy found that Moore died of compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a stretcher.

Moore’s death is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Sangamon County Coroner.

Authorities shared police body cam video from the incident.

According to Haley, police were called to the scene after receiving a 911 call from a family member. Relatives told police that Moore was not intoxicated but was detoxing.

Haley said police body camera captured the entire interaction. She said an officer worked to calm Moore down, while the other called for EMS.

When EMS arrived, she said the video showed the EMS workers put Moore face down on the gurney.

“What I must say is the Springfield Police Department did an awesome job and without the body cams we wouldn’t have this information,” Haley said.

WAND News reached out to Lifestar to ask for a comment. The person on the phone said, “We do not want to make a comment.”

Both Cardigan and Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond.

