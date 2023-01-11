Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD Trustees approved 2023-2024 Academic Calendar during their scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening.

KISD students will start the school year on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The district collected data and input from various stakeholder groups, which included parents and staff, to create an academic calendar that aligns with the values and goals of the district and our military partners.

The new calendar includes 15 professional development days, six during the school year, to provide ample planning time for teachers and staff.

The district will dismiss for the Christmas holiday on Dec.21, 2023, and students will return on Jan. 9, 2024. Spring Break will be March 11-15, 2024.

The last day of school will be May 23, 2024, before the Memorial Day holiday.

