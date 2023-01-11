Lorena police remind motorists to slow down after driver clocked in at 118 mph

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Lorena are reminding motorists to slow down after a driver was pulled over for speeding at 118 miles per hour on I-35 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“The safety of the motoring public and the residents of Lorena deserve and expect to move about safely without worry of unnecessary and irresponsible driver behaviors,” police said in a Facebook post.

“This is one example of unnecessary speed that can endanger the lives of everyone traveling on the public roadways.”

Police urge drivers to please take their time and be considerate of the vehicles around you.

The driver clocked in at 118 miles per hour was issued a citation, police said.

