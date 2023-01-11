Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.

“Initially, the injured woman, identified as Candus Scott, would not explain her injuries,” police said, “However, she did finally open up to West EMS personnel to explain that she had been in a fight with her boyfriend earlier at a different location.”

EMS transported the victim to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest. The woman was reportedly suffering from a laceration to the head and a fracture to her left arm, police said.

Investigators met with Scott at the hospital and the woman said she was beaten with a hammer by her boyfriend, whom she identified as Lambright, after they got into an argument.

“Ms. Scott did not have a phone to call for help, but she was able to get away from the residence,” police said.

Scott reportedly walked to the 200 block of George Kacir to seek medical help.

A probable cause affidavit was filed with Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Pareya, and a warrant was issued charging Dillan Lambright with felony assault.

West Police Department officers arrested Lambright in the 100 block of South Williams Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 11, without incident.

Lambright is being held at the McLennan County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.

