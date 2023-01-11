‘One-of-a-kind’ Universal Studios theme park is coming to North Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts
Universal Parks & Resorts(Universal Parks & Resorts)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Universal Parks & Resorts announced Wednesday that a new, one-of-a-kind theme park is coming to Frisco.

Officials said the park will be “unlike any other in the world,” and is “specifically designed to inspire fun for families with young children.”

The landscape will be lush and green, and will feature immersive themed lands that will be more intimate and engaging for younger visitors.

“It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations.”

Spanning 97 acres, there are also plans for a themed hotel.

“The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand.”

Officials said Frisco was selected as the area for the new park because of the city’s growing population and “ability to attract businesses to the area.” It will sit east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

Waco airport disrupted by FAA outage
FAA outage disrupts flights in Central Texas
A driver was clocked in at 118 mph on I-35 in Lorena, Texas.
Lorena police remind motorists to slow down after driver clocked in at 118 mph
Logo
Texas A&M Fire Service warns of increased wildfire danger as cold front moves in
Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar