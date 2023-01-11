One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening.

The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.

Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting.

The chase came to an end in a field behind the TA Travel Center in Hillsboro on Highway 77 near I-35 where the suspect got out of his vehicle and ran off.

A K9 team from McLennan County and drone units from the air were eventually able to find the suspect hiding in the field and he was taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

