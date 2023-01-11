One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County

(KYTV)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening.

The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.

Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting.

The chase came to an end in a field behind the TA Travel Center in Hillsboro on Highway 77 near I-35 where the suspect got out of his vehicle and ran off.

A K9 team from McLennan County and drone units from the air were eventually able to find the suspect hiding in the field and he was taken into custody.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

CSPD identified Censear Solomon as one of three murder suspects
Police: 1 of 3 suspects in College Station murder in custody
Officials said this is due to an uptick in respiratory illness, flu and COVID-19 cases are all...
Waco hospitals report longer wait times for patients at emergency rooms
FILE: Veteran Waco police officer Stan Mason, 58, who retired unexpectedly last year after just...
Judge throws out lawsuit by ex-Waco officer who claims he was forced to retire for outspoken views on race relations
Volunteers Needed for Central Texas Homeless Coalition's Point-In-Time Count - 1.10.23
Volunteers Needed for Central Texas Homeless Coalition's Point-In-Time Count - 1.10.23