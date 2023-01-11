Texas A&M Fire Service warns of increased wildfire danger as cold front moves in

Logo
Logo(Sariah Bonds)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As potential wildfire activity increases, the Texas A&M Forest Service firefighting resources are prepared to respond as a cold front moves into the state this week.

Communities near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and Eastland are being watched by the organization.

“Dry, dormant grasses will be exposed to elevated or critical fire weather and well above normal temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Analyst. “The risk of significant fires that are highly resistant to control is expected to be limited due to the lack of critically dry fuel and less grass observed across the West Texas landscape.”

Last year, grass production was limited during the growing season as a result of the drought and from livestock grazing. Below normal grass production may limit wildfire growth and aid firefighters in keeping wildfires small.

On Thursday, the potential for wildfire activity is expected to shift south and east as the cold front exits the state.

According to the fire service, elevated fire weather following the front, combined with dry, dormant grasses may support increased wildfire potential for communities near Waco, San Antonio, Austin, Victoria, Kingsville and Brownsville/McAllen.

The threat for large, significant fires will remain low for these areas.

In Texas, the dormant fire season, occurring during winter and spring, is generally characterized by freeze-cured grasses across the landscape and increased wind speeds surrounding dry cold fronts.

Freeze-cured grasses are the catalyst for the dormant fire season, requiring less drying and moderate fire weather for wildfire activity.

After a hard freeze Dec. 23-24, 2022, freeze-cured, dormant grasses are present across the entire state.

Texas A&M Forest Service encourages the public to avoid outdoor activities that may cause a spark while dry and windy conditions are present.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

Waco airport disrupted by FAA outage
FAA outage disrupts flights in Central Texas
A driver was clocked in at 118 mph on I-35 in Lorena, Texas.
Lorena police remind motorists to slow down after driver clocked in at 118 mph
Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
FAA outages causes flight disruptions in Central Texas airports
FAA outage causes flight disruptions in Central Texas airports