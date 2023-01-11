Universal announces new year-round horror entertainment experience in Las Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience...
Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.(NBCUniversal)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A new horror entertainment experience from Universal will have a permanent spot in Las Vegas.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.

The new concept marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience outside of its theme parks.

According to a news release, the project will include a “variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night.”

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15...
The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.(NBCUniversal)

“We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts.

Details right now are limited and Universal did not reveal a name or opening date for the experience.

The news of the horror experience in Las Vegas on Wednesday came with a second announcement from Universal. The company also said it is planning to open a new family-friendly theme park in Frisco, Texas.

Universal is also working on a massive expansion of its Orlando resort. A third theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe will be added to the existing two – Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. After delays due to the COVID-19 panic, Universal said Epic Universe is expected to open sometime in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
KWTX logo
‘This could happen to anyone:’ Dangerous black mold plagues Temple homeowners
FILE - Demonstrators turn out for "Ohio March for Life" to support ending abortion access in...
Republicans push anti-abortion measures with new majority