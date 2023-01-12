10 Things To Do in Central Texas: January 14-15
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information about the events.
1. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame
2. The Sinatra Experience – With Dave Halston
3. “Crafternoon” at Killeen Main & Branch Libraries
4. Arches Footcare Resolution 5K/10K
5. 5th Annual So Natural Veggie & Art Fest
6. Killeen MLK Step Up Fest 2023 High School Step Show
7. MLK “I Have a Dream” Greek/Adult Skate Night
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys at Baylor Bears Mens Basketball
10. Freezin’ For A Reason – Polar Plunge – Hawaiian Falls
