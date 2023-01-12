10 Things To Do in Central Texas: January 14-15

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the links below to find out more information about the events.

1. Crafts and Storytime at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame

2. The Sinatra Experience – With Dave Halston

3. “Crafternoon” at Killeen Main & Branch Libraries

4. Arches Footcare Resolution 5K/10K

5. 5th Annual So Natural Veggie & Art Fest

6. Killeen MLK Step Up Fest 2023 High School Step Show

7. MLK “I Have a Dream” Greek/Adult Skate Night

8. Eastside Market

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys at Baylor Bears Mens Basketball

10. Freezin’ For A Reason – Polar Plunge – Hawaiian Falls

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

fastcast baylor mclane stadium pedestrian crossing bridge football university
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Central Texas
A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual...
Central Texas man sentenced to life in prison in sexual abuse of 8-year-old boy
Jeff Jetin, 27,was arrested for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle...
Bexar County man arrested for stealing Ruffles Lays truck