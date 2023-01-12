Elderly driver killed in collision with tractor trailer

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in Milam County.

Troopers responded at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 11 to US 77, about two-and-a-half miles north of Minerva.

A 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling northbound on US 77 while a 2010 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling westbound on CR 230A, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of US 77.

According to DPS, the pickup driver failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and pulled into the path of the Kenworth.

The driver of the tractor trailer attempted to avoid the collision, but still collided with the Ford pickup in the southbound lane of US 77.

The driver of the Ford, Stephen McFaull, 93, of Cameron, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Greg Hoelscher.

