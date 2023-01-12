Bexar County man arrested for stealing Ruffles Lays truck

Jeff Jetin, 27,was arrested for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle...
Jeff Jetin, 27,was arrested for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond.(Bexar County)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bexar County man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a Ruffles Lays truck.

Authorities were called Jan. 10 to a Walmart in the 8000 block of FM 78 in Converse after receiving a call for theft of a vehicle.

As BCSO patrol deputies were responding, dispatch notified deputies that the vehicle was a Ruffles Lays Chips box truck.

According to investigators, not far from the original scene where the theft occurred, the suspect of the Ruffles truck turned onto a neighborhood and jumped from the moving stolen truck which then crashed into a pickup truck causing it to crash into the garage door of a residence.

A Bexar County man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a Ruffles Lays truck.
A Bexar County man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a Ruffles Lays truck.(Bexar County)

The suspect began fleeing on foot and jumping fences in the residential neighborhood. After a lengthy foot pursuit and search, deputies were able to apprehend him.

Jeff Jetin, 27,was arrested for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: January 14-15
A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual...
Central Texas man sentenced to life in prison in sexual abuse of 8-year-old boy
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Elderly driver killed in collision with tractor trailer
Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of...
Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison