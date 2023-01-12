Central Texas man sentenced to life in prison in sexual abuse of 8-year-old boy

A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual...
A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of first-degree felony, continuous sexual abuse of young child in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th District Court.(Milam County)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - A Milam County Jury found Mark Mason, 51, guilty of continuous sexual abuse of young child, a first degree felony, and later sentenced him to life in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, an 8-year-old boy reported the sexual abuse on Sept. 20, 2020, and the victim told an investigator it happened at a home in the 100 block of W. 12th Street in Cameron.

The child reported that the first incident happened when he was in first grade, during a winter break, and involved Mason and his wife “doing sexual things in front of him.”

When asked if it happened again, the victim stated it would happen nine times, and involved Mason and his wife having sex on the victim’s bed while the victim was sleeping.

The boy further told police he was once forced to engage in the sexual acts Mason’s wife.

Mason was immediately taken into custody following the guilty verdict. Prosecutors said he will never be eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: January 14-15
Jeff Jetin, 27,was arrested for theft of a vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle...
Bexar County man arrested for stealing Ruffles Lays truck
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Elderly driver killed in collision with tractor trailer
Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of...
Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison