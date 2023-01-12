Cooler January weather is returning Thursday, so find the jacket!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
It has been very warm across Central Texas the last few days, but the highs we have seen are more typical for April & May, not January!! An overnight cold front is going quickly push more typical January temperatures back into our area. We will start Thursday morning in the 40s, but we will only climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. We are also expecting very gusty northwest winds with this front, ranging between 20-30mph most of the day. These wind will make it feel a little chilly most of the day, and they will elevate the grass and brush fire risk across Central Texas as well.

The winds will die down Thursday night, and that will cause temperatures to tumble into Friday morning. Lows Friday morning will be in the 30s, and a few of our western counties may dip below freezing. We will stay seasonably cool Friday and Saturday, but warmer 70s return Sunday and into early next week.

Rain chances don’t look good over the weekend and into early next week, but we may see a few showers in our eastern counties on Monday. As of now the best prospects for rain look to arrive next Wednesday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

