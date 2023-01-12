FAA delays thousands of flights for hours due to computer outage

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Most flights are back on track after a grounding order due to the federal aviation administration’s computer outage.

A few of those flights effected were at the Waco Regional Airport and the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport.

Officials say two flights at both airports were delayed due to the computer outage, making passengers like Gale Chamberlin wait a few hours.

“I turned on the news, and the first thing they said is that all airlines have shutdown since last night,” said Chamberlin.

Laughter is the best medicine for Gale Chamberlain as he was one of those impacted this morning at the Waco Regional Airport.

“I’m trying to get to Portland, Oregon, today, and I’ve been gone for more than four months.”

Many passengers like Chamberlin have places to be, but due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer outage, they’ll have to wait.

“Everybody hates it, you know?”

The FAA either delayed or cancelled thousands or flights Wednesday morning.

Killeen’s assistant director of aviation, Jarrod Provost, said two morning flights at the Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport were delayed by a few hours.

He said it’s understandable because the Notice to Air Missions System is vital for pilots’ communication between each other.

“Whether there’s fuel available, whether the airport is opened or closed, whether there’s construction that could impact which direction they have to go once they land,” said Provost.

Although some passengers may be frustrated lately due to airline issues, Provost said patience is key.

“Patience is required when traveling in any time. Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile. There’s always things that occur that, unfortunately, that we have to contend with,” said Provost.

For Chamberlin, whether it was by air or ground, he was making it home.

“No, no, because I’ll be calling a company and they’ll be getting me a car because I’m going home one way or another,” said Chamberlin.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,700 flights were cancelled and close to 18,000 flights delayed.

