Homestead Heritage launches extended food truck hours in place of now-burned Cafe Homestead

By Alex Fulton
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cafe Homestead is taking the first steps in returning to business as usual after a fire destroyed most of the popular restaurant.

On Wednesday staff at Homestead Heritage opened the new extended hours for a barbecue food truck restaurant in the front of the 500-acre property.

“It’s a slightly different menu, but it still will be just as delicious,” Andrew Taylor, Cafe Homestead general manager, said.

The food truck previously was only open on the weekends. Now it will be open throughout the week at the Homestead Heritage property. All of the staff from Cafe Homestead are now back in the kitchen of the barbecue food truck.

“I just walked up to my chefs and I said man ‘it’s good to see you back in costume’ again,” Taylor said.

Just two days before Christmas a fire that started in the chimney destroyed almost all of Cafe Homestead. The rubble and ash still remain at the site of the beloved restaurant.

“The building’s gone but the memories aren’t and we’ll rebuild the building and we’ll create new ones,” Taylor said.

Isaac Moore and his family are visiting from New Jersey and staying in a cabin at the rural Homestead Heritage property.

“As for restaurants you have to drive a pretty long way to get to one,” Moore said.

He said he’s grateful to have a new food option nearby onsite.

“It’s interesting because it keeps people in this area to where they can still shop around,” Moore said.

The plan now is to rebuild Cafe Homestead from the ground up by the end of the year. The manager said the replacement will be an exact replica on the outside with an expanded dining room inside.

“Honestly that’s one of the biggest questions I’ve gotten from our guests and our regulars is will it look the same?” Taylor said. “Is it going to change? No, it’s not going to change.”

In February staff will open another temporary dining option in an event space on the property. That one will serve the same signature menu items as Cafe Homestead until the new permanent restaurant is complete.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

The food truck previously was only open on the weekends, but now it will be open throughout the...
Homestead Heritage launches extended food truck hours in place of now-burned Cafe Heritage
Degrees of Science: Stepping into the Past at Dinosaur Valley State Park - clipped version
Degrees of Science: Stepping into the Past at Dinosaur Valley State Park - clipped version
Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction
‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction
Ethan Myers
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed East Texas woman in satanic ‘sacrifice’