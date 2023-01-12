‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact.

“It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”

Rue says this, in turn, has caused sales to suffer, trickling down to employee hours, too.

“We haven’t had to cut back on any employees, but we have cut some hours on slow days,” Rue continued. “And the sales have been down.”

For food truck owner Sergio Garcia, even he’s been impacted by the closed roads where his truck typically parks, on Austin Avenue.

He says sales have been down nearly 30% since construction started in the area.

“They close and open, they close and open the streets and we don’t know where to go sometimes,” Garcia, owner of Sergio’s Food Truck, said. “It’s really hard for us to move around, especially downtown right now.”

The city of Waco’s streets division manager says these road closures are an unfortunate consequence of the continued growth and development Waco has seen in recent years.

“All the businesses, absolutely we don’t want to impact their day,” Jim Reed, streets division manager for the city of Waco, told KWTX. ”But there’s just natural impacts when you do a closure. So yeah, getting those locations back open, for the public to use, for visitors to use, I think that’s very important for us.”

Reed also said that these construction projects are scheduled to be finished within two months, and that the improved roads will ultimately bring even more business to the area.

