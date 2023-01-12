Cold tonight with less wind & seasonable temperatures for Friday

It actually felt like it’s supposed to today - we had high temperatures in the low 60s all thanks to a cold front that came through. That’s a good 15-20 degrees cooler than what the weather served up for our Tuesday and Wednesday. The cold front came with gusty north winds but those will start to come down tonight allowing for overnight lows to dip into the low-to-mid 30s - some light, patchy frost could be possible by Friday morning. This is the case again overnight Friday/Saturday morning. Friday could be the first day this month with a high temperature that isn’t warmer than average! We’re expecting highs to again warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Our forecast calls for a high of 59° Friday which is exactly average for this time of year.

THIS WEEKEND: Over this weekend, winds pick back up creating an elevated fire risk, especially west of I-35 Saturday afternoon, where the driest and warmest conditions are expected. Avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts. Saturday starts of cold with temperatures around freezing but the afternoon will be nice and seasonable again with highs in the 60s underneath a lot of sunshine. At the end of the weekend, cloud cover, temperatures, and winds increase - we are back into the low to mid 70s for highs on Sunday and winds could gust to around 35 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday’s increased wind speeds come from an approaching storm system that’ll arrive on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most of the energy from this storm system will be to our north, but it’ll be close enough to our area to maybe spark a small rain chance. Overall though, rain chances are low. Our weather pattern is expected to change more mid-next week with a stronger system coming in from the west coast. It’s a bit too early for specifics, but it’s looking like next Wednesday’s storm system won’t fill our lakes - we only expect about .25″ or less (highest totals look to be east of I-35). Temperature-wise, we expect to be close to 80 degrees on Tuesday with temperatures trending downward as the week goes on - low 70s Wednesday, and upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

