January weather is FINALLY HERE!

Can you tell we’re excited?! After another day with near record highs in the 70s and 80s Wednesday, our temperatures are FINALLY coming down. Although the cold front that passed through overnight was on the stronger side, we’ve been so warm that temperatures will only slide back closer to average. Hey, that’s better than 80s in January! We didn’t see any rain with the overnight cold front and the cooler air is taking it’s time to get here, but will be notably cooler this afternoon. Temperatures will bottom out ranging from the mid-40s to the mid-50s by around 8 AM and then only slowly warm up, despite full sunshine, into the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. The warmest temperatures will be east of I-35 since the cooler air will take a bit longer to get here. In addition to the near 20° temperature swing from yesterday to today, we’re also expecting strong northwesterly winds. Winds will be strongest this morning, gusting between 30 and 40 MPH out of the northwest, and that’ll help to keep the cooler air moving in. Gusty north winds subside tonight allowing for overnight low to dip into the low-to-mid 30s. Friday could be the first day this month with a high temperature that isn’t warmer than average! We’re expecting highs to again warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Our forecast calls for a high of 59° Friday which is exactly average for this time of year.

Sunny skies stick around into the start of the weekend but the cooler weather won’t stick around all weekend long. Morning lows in the low-to-mid 30s Saturday morning will warm into the low-to-mid 60s as breezy south winds return. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH Sunday as partly cloudy skies returning and that’ll allow for temperatures to quickly warm up! Instead of being near freezing Sunday morning, we’re forecasting lows in the mid-40s with highs reaching the low-to-mid 70s. Sunday’s increased wind speeds come from an approaching storm system that’ll arrive on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most of the energy from this storm system will be to our north, but it’ll be close enough to our area to maybe spark a 20% chance of rain. As westerly winds return Monday, we’ll see high temperatures warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s and then climb to near 80° Tuesday!

The weather pattern is expected to change mid-to-late next week. A stronger storm system moving in from the west coast arrives Wednesday. Rain chances are near 40%, especially near and east of I-35, and there could be a chance for strong storms Wednesday too. It’s a bit too early for specifics, but it’s looking like next Wednesday’s storm system will bring us generally less than a half-inch of rain (except within any thunderstorms). Temperatures Wednesday will drop into the low-to-mid 70s with the extra clouds and rain and then hover near 70° Thursday and Friday before another front swings through and likely drops temperatures close to average again next weekend. If you’re looking for a longer lasting chill, forecast model data suggests temperatures may drop below average for a string of days late this month. We’ll see if January will finally show up before February begins.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.