Killeen ISD partners with local agencies to educate students for annual safety week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is partnering with local agencies for their annual safety week where they hope to educate students on a variety of safe practices.

Killeen ISD is the largest school district in central Texas and they consistently keep school safety at the forefront with communication at the core. Ralph Disher, the Chief of Police at KISD says a big thing for law enforcement is forming relationships with students so that they can build trust with them.

The district continuously looks for proactive approaches to improving security for their students. Such as, installing metal detectors and increasing the presence of K9 officers on campus. Disher also says they have worked on increasing security on ground by placing new, more secure fences around the properties.

The latest technology to assist in safety are two new mobile metal detectors called Evolv. They are designed to increase efficiency across the district when checking for harmful objects.

“It’s attached to an iPad and whoever is watching the iPad, it shows in real time the people coming through and it will actually locate on them where in their book bag or on their person that particular object may be that made it go off,” Disher explains.

Disher adds that because they are mobile, they can be moved from school to school for different events. He says once football season comes back around, the metal detectors will help keep the stadium secure.

KISD also has eight campuses on post at Fort Hood, Disher says they are getting a similar interaction with law enforcement through their school resource officers.

Across the district, they hope to educate students on when to call 911, being aware of their surroundings, and knowing how to react in unsafe situations.

However, the week is not just centered around law enforcement’s role in school safety but the fire departments too.

“Just putting on our basic fire presentations, and they’re really specific to the age group. Coming out for the fire drills and assisting and not just talking to the kids but offering some guidance and assistance to the administration staff if there is something we think can be improved upon,” says James Kubinski, the Fire Chief with the city of Killeen.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.