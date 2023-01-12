Killeen ISD partners with local agencies to educate students for annual safety week

Killeen ISD campuses are a designated Safe Place, in an effort to provide safety for anyone in...
Killeen ISD campuses are a designated Safe Place, in an effort to provide safety for anyone in troubling times.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is partnering with local agencies for their annual safety week where they hope to educate students on a variety of safe practices.

Killeen ISD is the largest school district in central Texas and they consistently keep school safety at the forefront with communication at the core. Ralph Disher, the Chief of Police at KISD says a big thing for law enforcement is forming relationships with students so that they can build trust with them.

The district continuously looks for proactive approaches to improving security for their students. Such as, installing metal detectors and increasing the presence of K9 officers on campus. Disher also says they have worked on increasing security on ground by placing new, more secure fences around the properties.

The latest technology to assist in safety are two new mobile metal detectors called Evolv. They are designed to increase efficiency across the district when checking for harmful objects.

“It’s attached to an iPad and whoever is watching the iPad, it shows in real time the people coming through and it will actually locate on them where in their book bag or on their person that particular object may be that made it go off,” Disher explains.

Disher adds that because they are mobile, they can be moved from school to school for different events. He says once football season comes back around, the metal detectors will help keep the stadium secure.

KISD also has eight campuses on post at Fort Hood, Disher says they are getting a similar interaction with law enforcement through their school resource officers.

Across the district, they hope to educate students on when to call 911, being aware of their surroundings, and knowing how to react in unsafe situations.

However, the week is not just centered around law enforcement’s role in school safety but the fire departments too.

“Just putting on our basic fire presentations, and they’re really specific to the age group. Coming out for the fire drills and assisting and not just talking to the kids but offering some guidance and assistance to the administration staff  if there is something we think can be improved upon,” says James Kubinski, the Fire Chief with the city of Killeen.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

Paul Hanna
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
The food truck previously was only open on the weekends, but now it will be open throughout the...
Homestead Heritage launches extended food truck hours in place of now-burned Cafe Homestead
The food truck previously was only open on the weekends, but now it will be open throughout the...
Homestead Heritage launches extended food truck hours in place of now-burned Cafe Heritage