New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas.

The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers.

Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t have reliable internet speeds.

“From a standpoint of some of the coverage, northern parts of bell county and the southern parts off of I-35 and I-14 corridor, it shows some limited bandwidth capabilities,” said Bell County’s Director of Technology, Adam Ward.

According to the comptroller’s map, out of the near 123, 873 served in bell county, nearly 7,446 people have underserved internet.

The numbers look the same for McLennan County which serves nearly 88,722 people.

Ward doesn’t think these numbers are accurate.

“From my knowledge that doesn’t reflect reality. I know some people that live out in some of the rural areas specifically. That the information is not accurate,” said Ward.

According to the comptroller’s office, these inaccuracies are due to lack of information on the customer’s side.

Unlike the comptroller’s map which can’t be challenged, the FCC National Broadband Map can be if inaccurate information is spotted.

The only catch is, Friday Jan. 13 is the last day to do so.

“We urge all citizens to go to the map, verify your address and the ISPs. If any of that info is incorrect, click the challenge button and fill out the information to challenge,” said Ward.

It’s important to report inaccuracies as the federal government has set aside billions of dollars to see the problem is fixed.

Ward says this kind of focus on broadband issues is a once in a generation situation that shouldn’t be ignored.

To report any inaccuracies, click here.

