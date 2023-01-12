Portion of I-35 in McLennan County named in honor of fallen DPS Trooper

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Jan. 12 held a highway dedication ceremony for a portion of IH-35 in honor of fallen Trooper Richard Cottle.

The Trooper Richard Cottle Highway, created by the 87th Texas Legislature, consists of a section of IH-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County.

“We must never forget those who risk their lives each day to keep us safe,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

“Trooper Cottle was an honorable man who dedicated his life to serving others, and we are proud to be able to dedicate this highway in his honor so that we may always remember his life and legacy.”

Cottle, 51, died on May 9, 2001, after a 4-vehicle crash in McLennan County.

He joined DPS in 1971 and was stationed in Marlin, Texas after completing the Highway Patrol Academy.

DPS said Cottle had numerous commendations and was known for his investigative proficiency in document fraud. He

joined vehicle inspections in 1997 and was stationed in Waco at the time of his death.

“Trooper Cottle heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” said DPS Regional Director Vincent Luciano.

“This memorial roadway will serve as a reminder to the public of his sacrifice in order to protect theirs.”

