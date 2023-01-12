TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility.

TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his vehicle including 2 Motorola cell phones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes, and two more packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.

The arrest comes less than a month after prison officials found a stash of drugs and phones near the prison unit in Navasota.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

