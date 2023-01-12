Waco country music singer’s foundation awards grant to fund new kitchen for homeless youth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bowen Family Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network to help fund an industrial kitchen for DOBEY Drop-In Center for youth experiencing homelessness.

The Drop-In Opportunities Bolstering Engagement for Youth Adults, or DOBEY, Center is a program that provides a safe place for young adults struggling in the Waco area.

“They come in and get assistance with things like case management, peer support...We also have access to basic needs like shower, laundry, emergency food, emergency clothing, hygiene products,” Nicole Wiscombe, the director of housing and homeless services for the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, said. “They come in and work on getting IDs, getting connected to housing resources, getting connected to mental health care, substance use treatment, anything that they need on their road from being unhoused to housed.”

A study by the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program says there are over 100 young adults between the ages of 16 and 26 that are struggling with homelessness.

DOBEY provides assistance, counseling, hygienic needs, food and shelter for youth Monday through Friday.

“DOBEY Drop-In Center has been exciting to start because we’ve been able to find and create this home environment for youth to come during the day,” Wiscombe said. “They can come in and get a shower, get laundry done.”

However, she said they want to try to provide an even more home-like environment for youth. Right now, they are only able to provide small and simple meals or snacks because of their outdated, small kitchen.

“We haven’t today been at a spot where we can actually cook the food or have a kitchen where we can actually help people learn to cook for themselves,” Ron Kimbell, the Division Director of Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Services Klaras Center for Families of the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, said.

Therefore, when the program director for the Klaras Center for Families for the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, Katherine Bennett, found out the deadline for the Bowen Family Foundation grant was approaching, she along with other directors thought it was a great opportunity to receive funding to improve the kitchen.

“In terms of grants and special projects, we often are thinking about where there’s a gap or a need in the local community, and we try to find resources that will fill that gap,” Tom Christa, special projects director for Klaras Center for Families, said. “Our team found that the Bowen family foundation was interested in supporting this population, this place, and they granted us these funds. It’s a very exciting time.”

The Bowen Family Foundation awarded the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network a $25,000 grant that the DOBEY Drop In Center will use to fund the purchase and installment of an industrial kitchen.

“Being able to create a kitchen that is fully functional, that we can have classes where they can learn how to cook their own meals for when they move into their own home, we can have meals here at the Drop in center...” Wiscombe said.

She also said they hope to build trust within the program by cooking together and making family style meals as well as teaching youth how to budget and develop life skills they can use in the future.

“I eventually want to be able to have things like food handlers classes and other life-skills classes that are tied to cooking, so that they can learn employment skills,” Wiscombe said.

She said the grant will fund a large portion of the project, but they are hoping more community members or organizations will step up and help with the remaining balance.

“This grant will help with a big portion of it, but, if we have any partners in the community who want to help us with finishing up this project, please come see us at the Behavioral Health Network,” Wiscombe said.

They hope DOBEY continues to flourish by providing these new opportunities for youth in the community.

The program started in 2019, making it one of four projects of the Behavioral Health Network.

It’s outreach extends beyond Waco, serving many communities in rural and urban areas.

