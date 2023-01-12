Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh, Martin Staunton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday.

West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale.

American Electric Power said it was contacted by the Mercer County 911 Center that afternoon.

WVVA said AEP was asked to turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

AEP reported McGrath had come into contact with a line on that pole, and first responders were unable to move his body until the power was cut.

