Christian counseling center in Waco will help families deal with mental health issues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Christian counseling center is opening its doors in Central Texas with hopes of providing help to individuals couples and families, regardless of economics.

The Crestview Christian Counseling Center through Crestview Church of Christ in Waco will operate at the 25N co-working site on Austin Avenue in Waco.

The church says this has been something they’ve discussed heavily since COVID-19 in 2020 began to affect so many lives, and minister Jordan Hubbard believes the need is great.

“The reality is that, right now, we are facing a lot of challenges with mental health, stress, anxiety, depression,” Hubbard said. “They are taking a toll on individuals, and on families and on marriages and it seems to be increasing and getting worse and worse instead of better every day.”

The counseling center will be led by two licensed therapists, Dr. Shaun Burrow and his wife, Emily, of College Station.

Emily says she has a heart to work with individuals, couples, families, and especially, children, to provide families support. Emily examines how a child’s behavior functions to communicate something about the system in which they live.

“Maybe you’re in crisis right now or you know someone who needs some help to move along in the healing journey,” Emily said when talking about good candidates.

The Burrows have quite a bit of experience and success they’re bringing to the new center.

They created a similar one in Houston.

Shaun also led efforts to open a counseling center 12 years ago in College Station and is the Clinical Director at the A&M Christian Counseling Center through the A&M Church of Christ.

The center has grown to include now around two dozen therapists seeing hundreds of patients.

The Waco center will work on a sliding scale, meaning clients will pay an amount based on their financial situation. Crestview says there will be financial help available for those who need it.

“We’ll operate on a sliding scale offering professional and affordable counseling for individuals and families,” Shaun said.

Hubbard said the church and the therapists are excited to serve the community in a way that they feel will make a big difference.

“The dream of the Crestview Christian Counseling Center is that we want to provide Christ-centered, quality professional counseling to the whole Waco area,” Hubbard said. “We see this center as something that is for anyone regardless of where they go to church or what they believe. It’s for anyone who just wants to be a healthier, more connected person.”

The Crestview Christian Counseling Center will open Jan 20th.

To request an appointment, you can visit crestview-church.org or call the center at 254-224-5757.

