College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex.

The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments.

Police say a victim was found in the parking lot of the complex with a gunshot wound to the leg. An officer put a tourniquet on to stop the bleeding and they were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Friday morning, police said the victim is in stable condition and they would not be releasing their identity.

At this time College Station police say they don’t have anyone in custody but think they’re looking for one or two suspects.

A total of eight spent rounds were found in the parking lot and two vehicles were struck by gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

