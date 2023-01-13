College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex.

The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments.

Police say a victim was found in the parking lot of the complex with a gunshot wound to the leg. An officer put a tourniquet on to stop the bleeding and they were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Friday morning, police said the victim is in stable condition and they would not be releasing their identity.

At this time College Station police say they don’t have anyone in custody but think they’re looking for one or two suspects.

A total of eight spent rounds were found in the parking lot and two vehicles were struck by gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off

Latest News

KWTX Weather Xtra - October 9, 2022
KWTX Weather Xtra - October 2, 2022
Copperas Cove High School students run coffee shop in school
Copperas Cove High School students learn business and life skills with student-run coffee shop
Copperas Cove High School students run coffee shop in school
Firefighters are battling a structure fire along Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Killeen firefighters battling structure fire along Veterans Memorial