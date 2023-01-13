Dallas Zoo closed after leopard escapes habitat

File Photo: Clouded Leopard
File Photo: Clouded Leopard(WPTA)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is helping the Dallas Zoo look for a leopard that escaped its habitat.

“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat,” the zoo announced on Facebook.

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time.”

The zoo will remain closed while police and crews search for the animal.

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding ... Our focus right now is on locating the animal,” the zoo said.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off

Latest News

Firefighters are battling a structure fire along Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Killeen firefighters battling structure fire along Veterans Memorial
Good News Friday: January 13, 2023
fastcast cirrus clouds
Jillian's Friday Fastcast
The Harps have a big announcement
Harp Design Co. announces closure of Waco store