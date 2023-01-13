Dallas Zoo closed after leopard escapes habitat

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is helping the Dallas Zoo look for a leopard that escaped its habitat.

“We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat,” the zoo announced on Facebook.

“One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time.”

The zoo will remain closed while police and crews search for the animal.

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding ... Our focus right now is on locating the animal,” the zoo said.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.