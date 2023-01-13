Grand jury indicts convicted sex offender spotted jumping out of Bellmead girl’s bedroom window

Lamont Dewayne Ransom
Lamont Dewayne Ransom(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lamont Dewayne Ransom, 21, on one count of sexual assault of a child after a local parent allegedly spotted Ransom jumping out of their 16-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Online jail records show Ransom is also facing two counts of assault causing bodily injury of a family member, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to identify.

A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX reveals that at about 2:30 a.m. on March 21, 2022, Bellmead police officers were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of Lexington Street after the parents called to report a man was seen jumping out of their daughter’s window.

Ransom, the complaint states, left behind a cell phone later discovered by the parents.

Police said the teenager identified Ransom as the owner of the phone and the man seen jumping out of her bedroom window.

When detectives interviewed the girl, she allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with Ransom.

The convicted sex offender was arrested on Jan. 12 and is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $27,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
La Hacienda Mexican Grill McGregor
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

Latest News

Two Amigos Mexican Food in West, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.16.23
Lenamond surrenders
Jasmine Lott reports: Suspect in armed standoff outside Limestone Medical Center surrenders
Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, remains jailed at the McLennan County Jail.
Grand jury indicts ex-China Spring student accused of slashing officer with scissors during search for illegal substance
A goofy melodrama packed with classic Yakuza gameplay for better or worse
Like A Dragon: Ishin! Is a Wonderfully Wacky Hack and Slash Yakuza Samurai Game (REVIEW)
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: February 17, 2023