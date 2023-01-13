Harp Design Co. announces its closure

The Harps have a big announcement
The Harps have a big announcement(Courtesy of: Harp Design Co.'s FB)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco staple, Harp Design Co., has announced that its storefront on 15th street will close its doors January 20th, 2023.

Clint Harp, and his wife Kelly, made the announcement on the official Harp Design Co. Facebook page, yesterday, January 12th.

In the post, the two say, they came to the decision after “a lot of thought and consideration”, and went on to thank everyone for their support over the years.

The Harps say, their family of 5, their 3 businesses, and other life events were behind the “difficult decision”.

Harp Design Co. will shutter its doors next Friday, and its website will close at midnight that day as well.

They are currently not accepting any new orders, but patrons can still purchase the remaining items, autographed, online and in store.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A Rockdale resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game...
Central Texas resident wins $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch off

Latest News

Belton mother frustrated with apartment complex after years of unresolved safety hazards
Belton mother frustrated with apartment complex after years of unresolved safety hazards
Review time.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - A Retro Robo-Samurai De Ja Vu(Review)
Belton mother frustrated with apartment complex after years of unresolved issues
Belton mother frustrated with apartment complex after years of unresolved safety hazards
Musician Judah Haley Preps For Tour - 1.12.23
KWTX@4: Musician Judah Haley prepares for tour