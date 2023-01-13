Harp Design Co. announces its closure

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco staple, Harp Design Co., has announced that its storefront on 15th street will close its doors January 20th, 2023.

Clint Harp, and his wife Kelly, made the announcement on the official Harp Design Co. Facebook page, yesterday, January 12th.

In the post, the two say, they came to the decision after “a lot of thought and consideration”, and went on to thank everyone for their support over the years.

The Harps say, their family of 5, their 3 businesses, and other life events were behind the “difficult decision”.

Harp Design Co. will shutter its doors next Friday, and its website will close at midnight that day as well.

They are currently not accepting any new orders, but patrons can still purchase the remaining items, autographed, online and in store.

