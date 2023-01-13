High winds, dry conditions, low humidity leave Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service says the dryness, wind and low humidity we’re seeing have left Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger this week and next.

“When our humidity drops from 60, 70% down to in the 20s, that’s when you really see fire activity pick up,” Kiley Moran, the information officer for Texas A&M Forest Services, told KWTX. “Fires become a little more resistant to control.”

According to forecasts by Texas A&M Forest Service, a yellow or “high” fire danger rating is inching closer to Waco.

According to forecasts by the Texas A&M Forest Service, a high fire danger rating is inching closer to Waco. (KWTX)

Aside from the low humidity and high winds, the reason for the wildfire warnings can also be attributed to the freeze that rocked Central Texas a couple of weeks ago. It killed much of the green vegetation in the area, leaving grass dead and dry.

“All of our grass has become really dry,” Moran said. “So most likely if we see a fire, it’ll be in those really fine grasses, or really fine fuel-like grasses.”

And while the chances of large, catastrophic fires in the area are low, Moran says smaller grass fires are just as dangerous.

“There is still that danger of smaller fires in grasses, and the smaller brushy type materials,” Moran continued. “Those can still be just as damaging as large, catastrophic fires.”

The Waco Fire Department urges folks to stay vigilant during these warnings by limiting behaviors that can spark a flame.

“Welding, anything that causes sparks,” Robby Bergerson, the Executive Deputy Chief of the Waco Fire Department, told KWTX. “We’ve seen a chain dragging behind a car sometimes will start a fire alongside the road and sometimes for several miles down the road. Just anything that can cause heat, sparks, embers outside.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.