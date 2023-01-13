Killeen Fire Department battling large grass fire near Hercules and Gemini

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a large grass fire that has torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Gemini Lane.

“The area has been blocked off and we ask the community to please avoid the area,” the department said.

Although it grew close to a fence, the blaze has not yet damaged any structures, and firefighters are working hard to keep homes safe.

Officials confirm to KWTX the fire is under control, but crews will remain the area for the remainder of the evening to ensure it stays out.

Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a large grass fire near Hercules Avenue and Gemini Lane. (Josh Bowering for KWTX)

