Killeen Fire Department battling large grass fire near Hercules and Gemini

Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a...
Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a large grass fire near Hercules Avenue and Gemini Lane.(Josh Bowering for KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a large grass fire that has torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Gemini Lane.

“The area has been blocked off and we ask the community to please avoid the area,” the department said.

Although it grew close to a fence, the blaze has not yet damaged any structures, and firefighters are working hard to keep homes safe.

Officials confirm to KWTX the fire is under control, but crews will remain the area for the remainder of the evening to ensure it stays out.

Please avoid the area of Hercules and Gemini.

Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a...
Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday evening were working to extinguish a large grass fire near Hercules Avenue and Gemini Lane.(Josh Bowering for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with...
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Houston police looking for customer who shot, killed armed robber at taco restaurant
The Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler has been discontinued.
Texas teen found safe, returned to custody of CPS
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about...
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant

Latest News

High winds, dry conditions, low humidity leave Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger
High winds, dry conditions, low humidity leave Central Texas at risk of wildfire danger
Country music legend, and longtime Waco resident, Billy Joe Shaver, passed away on Oct. 23,...
Fundraising underway to build statue in honor of Waco country music legend Billy Joe Shaver
Comptroller map shows internet availability across Texas
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Dietician Talks Healthy Eating in the New Year - 1.12.23
Dietician Talks Healthy Eating in the New Year - 1.12.23