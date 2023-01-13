KWTX@4: Musician Judah Haley prepares for tour

Musician Judah Haley Preps For Tour - 1.12.23
By Karina Kabalan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judah Haley - whose single “123″ is currently at number 57, and climbing, on the indie rock Mediabase monitored radio chart - is preparing for his tour and Waco was the first stop of a 10 city promotional tour.

Haley stopped by the KWTX studios ahead of his live college campus performance tour starting March 2023.

Later in the evening, he visited the Waco YMCA Teen Center for an acoustic performance.

The Dallas musician’s work is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, and Amazon.

Watch his interview and performance in the video above.

