A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital

By Josh Bowering
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses.

“We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin.

Coy is currently battling RSV or respiratory syncytial virus and pneumonia at a hospital in San Antonio.

When his parents learned he was sick, they moved from Marlin to Kingsland, where Coy’s grandparents could help with the day to day.

“By the time we left the house and made it to the doctor, they were transporting him,” said Martin as she retold the story of Coy’s diagnosis.

They took Coy to Baylor Scott and White in Marble Falls where he was then transferred to Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin.

“They did a few tests on him and I think we were there for 15 minutes and they were like ‘We’re going to get an ambulance here and transfer you to Dell Children’s in Austin,” said Martin as she looked back at Coy’s father, Ryan Baty.

His parents were happy with the care Coy was receiving until they got word that staffing shortages would lead to another transfer.

This is because Coy’s ECMO machine must be manned at all times.

ECMO machine at Marshfield Clinic Health System.
ECMO machine at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

“They were debating on taking us to Dallas and they said ‘No, we’re going to go to San Antonio’,” said Martin.

Now at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, they say Coy’s health fluctuates daily.

This all comes a year after losing their first son, shortly after birth.

“We can’t imagine losing two kids. Coy is named after the brother he lost,” said Martin.

RSV cases increased among older adults but are still highly prevalent in young children and infants, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

To support Coy and his family, click here.

