No spooky weather in store for Friday the 13th for Central Texas

It was a glorious January day across Central Texas on Thursday. We finally got rid of that spring-like weather and saw our temperatures climb back down. As you head out this Friday morning grab your coats because it’s chilly. Temperatures as you step out the door are ranging in the 30s with some even seeing temperatures around freezing! Feels-like temperatures are a little colder in the upper 20s to mid 30s across Central Texas.

Get ready for another sunny and beautiful January day. For the first time this year our temperatures may not reach above normal this afternoon. Highs are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Our average high for this time of the year is 59°, so we’re going to be right where we should be.

Another chilly and cold night in the forecast for Friday night. Waking up Saturday morning temperatures look to be in the low to mid 30s. Breezy south winds make a quick comeback on Saturday, which allows those temperatures to warm back above average. For Saturday afternoon highs look to be in the low to mid 60s with increasing clouds. Even stronger south winds are expected for Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Temperatures to start Sunday look to be in the 40s with highs soaring into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies look to be with Central Texas Sunday, but no rain will be heading our way.

The clouds and strong winds on Sunday are an indication that a storm system is moving closer to Texas. That next system will move in from the west on Martin Luther King Jr. Day - which is Monday. Now sadly, this system looks like it will move through Central Texas without dropping a single raindrop - In fact the better chance for rain looks like it will be to our northeast. We’ll have to watch for maybe an isolated chance for a shower to pop up in our eastern areas, but chances are looking slim to none as the storm system itself stays to our north/northeast.

We’re not expecting any cooler weather with that system either. The one thing we will feel are some strong westerly winds! Those winds will bring back warmer and drier air and allow our temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon and near 80° Tuesday.

If you’re a fan of the more “normal” weather we should see this time of the year - You may like what forecast models are bringing into Central Texas late next week. A Pacific cold front is forecast to swing through on Wednesday. This may bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas near and east of I-35. Depending on the front’s arrival time, we’ll have to monitor the potential for severe weather. We’ll continue to keep you updated with that. Now, we won’t see a major cool down with the mid-week Pacific front as there won’t be a lot of colder air to move in behind it, but temperatures look to dip back down into the low 70s on Wednesday and 60s for Thursday and Friday. We may see another front arrive before next weekend and that may bring us a bigger cool down and drop our temperatures below normal for a few days and bring back some more rain chances.

