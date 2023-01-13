Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79.

According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement.

The sanitizer was way too strong.

The cutting board was on top of the trash can with food.

An employee was not wearing gloves.

And there were flies at the sink.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Denny’s at 709 North IH-35 in Bellmead failed a recent inspection with an 86.

According to the food safety worker, there was brown and slimy spinach and cilantro in the walk-in cooler.

The dishwasher was not sanitizing properly.

The employees were not properly sanitizing the kitchen surfaces.

There were rusty shelves, workers not wearing hair restraints, and the restaurant had to do some cleaning.

Needless to say, a re-inspection was in its future.

Rosati’s Pizza at 8515 Imperial Drive in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, they had to throw out some roast, blue cheese, and other items because they weren’t kept cool enough.

There was Windex in a spray bottle that wasn’t labeled, and utensils stored in a container with food debris in it.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Salgado’s at 2210 North Main Street in Belton.

This Mexican restaurant has gotten pretty good reviews from its patrons for years.

It has a drive-thru and according to its menu, it serves breakfast.

So on your way to drop off the kids at school or to work stop by.

The barbacoa and eggs sounds really good.

And according to the Yelp reviews, there is always a line there.

