West mayor, new police chief dispel malicious social media rumors and misinformation

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - As West residents prepare to mark the anniversary of the April 2013 explosion that decimated the city and celebrate the construction of a new police department building, rumors generated by social media have engulfed the new police chief’s first two months in office.

While the explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. plant killed 15 people and injured hundreds more, it also served to galvanize the already tight-knit community, unifying its citizens to pick up the pieces and rebuild their town.

However, it seems the hiring of West Police Chief Chris White in November has sparked a flood of negative social media postings, many of which are not true and have had a divisive effect on the town.

For instance, rumors abound that White is not a certified peace officer and is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and investigators from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. There also have been posts that seasoned officers have quit because of White and that a West City Council member resigned over White’s actions since taking office.

Some of the postings – not unlike many on social media – have proven to be false, but White, 52, says he remains undeterred by the comments and invites any West resident with questions to talk with him.

“I grew up in a small community, Leander, when it was small, so I love small communities,” White said. “The people here have been great. I think the reason why we are talking about this is addressing the social media/internet stuff. Truly, every town in America has got all that. It happens. And really and truly, the best thing is just to ignore it, because if it is true, then we want to address it. If it is not true, we just want to ignore it. I would welcome anybody that’s concerned about anything they might see online to come talk to me. My door is always open, and it will always be open at the PD or call me on the phone. "

West Mayor Tommy Muska attributes the overflowing rumor mill to the fact that West residents sometimes are reluctant to embrace someone not raised in the small northern McLennan County town.

“If you’re not from West, you can never be from West,” Muska said.

West Mayor Tommy Muska (Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)

Addressing the negative social media comments, including posts on the Facebook page “Freedom of Speech for the Citizens of West, Texas,” Muska said it is “not information, it is disinformation.”

“Of course, anybody can write anything they want to. The rumors are not true and I wish they would just come to my office or the chief’s office and get the true facts,” Muska said. “We hear about this disinformation on a worldwide basis. It’s in West, too. I’m surprised they used that much energy to put out misinformation, to be honest with you. But there is no truth in that.”

One post suggests a Texas Ranger and TCOLE investigators were in West this week to meet with Muska and White. Afterward, the post says, Muska and White met in Muska’s office for three hours.

Muska and White said a Texas Ranger was not in town. However, two TCOLE investigators came to address a complaint about White making an arrest in November before documents showing that his law enforcement certification is now being carried by the city of West had been processed in Austin.

“With the interim chief leaving, there was nobody to process paperwork,” White said. “So I was processing paperwork and handling calls when we had an incident where somebody needed to go to jail. An officer decided he didn’t want to do it, so I did it. He transported, I did the paperwork, but a complaint was generated by somebody saying I wasn’t authorized to make an arrest. Well, I was because I had been sworn in and TCOLE says everything was on the up and up. It’s just going to be a paperwork issue. It was done, just not approved yet when that happened.”

The officer who defied his orders had already submitted his resignation to take a job in Whitney before that incident and another officer who left announced his intent to resign before White was hired, White said. However, those officers leaving and two longtime part-time officers retiring sparked rumors that White’s hiring has caused a mass exodus of West officers.

The city has budgeted slots for eight full-time officers plus the chief, Muska said. Currently, there are three openings for officers, but one has been hired and another is completing the application process, White said.

“We did not have a mass exodus,” Muska said. “We still have four officers. We did have one retire and one go to another place for another job with better pay, but that is just how it is. Anytime you have new management, you are going to have some people who don’t agree with the choice of the council.”

White was hired by a unanimous vote of the city council in November after Muska appointed a search committee that included members of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to sift through a field of 16 applicants. He replaced Darryl Barton, who retired in May for health reasons after 37 years in law enforcement.

White began his law enforcement career with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in 1994. He worked for a year at the Hearne Police Department before moving to Cameron, where he worked 18 years with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed Milam County sheriff in 2018 after the death of the sheriff and was elected the following year and in 2021.

He resigned from office shortly after being elected to his second term, citing “personal reasons.” His resignation as sheriff also has been fodder for the West rumor mill.

“I left to focus on my family because I had neglected my family” White said. “You can be married or you can be sheriff. I chose to be married.”

Ashley Boyd, who lives in Mexia, served as interim chief and sought the West police chief job. Many in West supported him and were not happy when White was named Barton’s successor.

Muska said the council thinks White was the best choice.

“He’s a Christian. And I don’t say that lightly,” Muska said. “But he is willing to move here and he is willing to be part of the community, and that is what we really wanted was a chief who would be here. Mr. Boyd, our interim chief, he was great. He did a great job. But he didn’t want to move here and Mexia is about an hour away, and that is one of the things the council got stuck on.”

The West Police Department is moving into a new 2,000-square-foot building adjacent to City Hall. (Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)

Both Muska and White said they are excited for the police department to move into its new 2,000-square-foot building adjacent to City Hall next month. The $600,000 structure will give the department, which now is operating out of three rooms at city hall, better facilities that were long overdue, White said.

Cody Harris, 32, a lifelong West resident, was sworn in as a new city council member in November. He voted to hire White and also voted in December to bump starting pay for police officers from $20 an hour to $25 an hour, an important move that city leaders say will help attract and retain officers.

Harris was hesitant to address the erroneous Facebook posts saying, “If you know anything about West, it doesn’t take too much to start a rumor.” He said the rumors about his resignation from the city council are not true.

“I am just trying to give everybody a fair shake,” Harris said. “All these things going on, a new police chief coming in, you may have some disgruntled employees. But I think when you get new management in there, you are going to have people who don’t agree. Those people left for their own reasons, and I don’t hold that against anyone at all. You have to make the best decisions for you and your family.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.