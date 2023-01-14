BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night.

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.

Police say the train left from Arkansas Friday morning and identified the person from Arkansas as well. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road for reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers located a deceased person on top of one of the train cars. There are no signs of foul play. Incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RE0T83KDHm — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 14, 2023

